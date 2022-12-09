New sign

Walker County is full of historical activity, from American Indians to early settlers to the War Between the States. The Little House on West Armuchee Road is one example of how history is not forgotten and is shared with locals and tourists alike.

William Little was one of the first settlers in the West Armuchee valley area around 1840. He built the Little House (located on West Armuchee Road) to raise his growing family. In 1863 when war came to Walker County and specifically the Battle of Chickamauga in September 1863, General John Bell Hood was wounded by gunshot below his right hip and had his leg amputated. Colonel Francis H. Little, William Little’s son, served in the 11th Georgia Infantry under Hood’s command. Colonel Little suggested General Hood recuperate from his leg amputation at his father’s home in Walker County instead of at the field hospital near Ringgold, Ga. Hood stayed at the Little House for over four weeks until Union troop presence threatened and he was moved to Tunnel Hill, Ga., to catch the train and be relocated farther away from Union activity. In a letter to noted north Georgia researcher Wilbur Kurtz, Ms. Dixie Little, niece of Colonel Little, relates how a few days after Hood was vacated from the Little House, some Yankee troops came to the Little House looking for General Hood and apparently got “pretty rough.” One of the Little sons shot and killed one of the Yankees and he was buried close to the house.

Article submitted by Joanie Jackson (Joanie-jackson@utc.edu).

