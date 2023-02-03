Fort Oglethorpe resident William Clouden says if he ever wrote the story of his life he would call it “Disposable Child.” He was passed around from one person to another beginning at age two and finally ended up in an orphanage where he witnessed young girls being raped by workers. By anyone’s standards, he grew up with the cards stacked against him.
After a stint in the Navy, Clouden worked various jobs, doing quite well, rising to management at a number of them. He married and divorced. He has two grown children who live 1,000 miles away. He’s four credits shy of a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Today, at 64 years old, Clouden is unemployed and plagued with health and financial problems. He’s had multiple knee operations, including one replacement. He’s diabetic and has high blood pressure and widespread pain. And a few years ago, he had to file Chapter 13 bankruptcy.
Now Clouden lives in a 700-sqaure-foot apartment that has gone from $625 a month ten years ago when he first moved in to $926 a month. His rent consumes two-thirds of his Social Security check, leaving him with under $400 a month to cover everything else — utilities, food, insurance, a $250 a month bankruptcy payment, and more.
The USDA estimates that on a low-cost food budget, a 64-year-old man living alone should spend around $334 a month. That doesn’t count non-food items like toilet paper, toothpaste, shampoo, shaving cream, razors or cleaning supplies.
Of necessity, says Clouden, he’s become a resourceful scavenger and survivor. He keeps a folder of everywhere and every way he’s been able to find help and save money.
Clouden has found programs that cover all his electric and water bills. He was getting $20 a month in food stamps, but that recently went up to $60. When necessary, Clouden goes to food banks and food giveaways for groceries. “I’ve only found one that makes up diabetic boxes for people,” he says.
Living without cable TV is a money-saver, says Clouden. He shops at Aldi’s for the best prices on groceries and uses coupons and other money-saving options, like rewards programs. He recently earned enough points to get $25 off an $82 order.
Clouden also earns $15-$20 a week filling out surveys online. He hopes to start collecting scrap metal for recycling once he gets repairs done on his truck.
Staying home is cheaper than going out, so Clouden does a lot of that, except for occasional trips to a senior center. His favorite company is his three cats — he says any sacrifice is worth it for them.
Fortunately, says Clouden, his medical expenses are covered through the VA and other assistance.
In spite of Clouden’s financial struggles, his income is well above the federal government’s poverty guidelines, which say the poverty level for a one-person household is $12,880. A person living at the poverty line and paying what Clouden does in rent would be left with $147 a month to cover all other expenses, an impossibility.
Of course, people are eligible for assistance even when their income is above the official poverty level. But, Clouden points out, finding the variety of assistance out there and availing yourself of it can be a complicated business.
For instance, says Clouden, some agencies rarely answer their phones or don’t return calls — only going in person works, which gets complicated when a person lacks transportation. There are aid programs that have deadlines and limits people find out about too late, if they find out about the programs at all. People often get frustrated over the complicated forms they must fill out to qualify for aid.
Also difficult when transportation is lacking or when a person cannot afford gas is running to all the places necessary to apply for assistance or to pick up food that’s being given away.
Poverty can be a lot of work, says Clouden — and a lot of discouragement. It takes a lot to keep trying.
“I would like to be working a job,” Clouden says. “I was doing great until the problem with my knee and since then my other health problems have gotten worse.”
Clouden sees few solutions on the horizon. There are good people trying to help, he says, but the system is drowning in bureaucracy and too few employees. The employees who do exist are overworked and unable to keep up with the demand, and the assistance people get may keep them alive but is not enough to help them rise out of poverty.
Note: William Clouden is not his real name, to protect his privacy.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.