Hands holding coins

Poverty can be a lot of work as people try to find resources to survive.

 Contributed

Fort Oglethorpe resident William Clouden says if he ever wrote the story of his life he would call it “Disposable Child.” He was passed around from one person to another beginning at age two and finally ended up in an orphanage where he witnessed young girls being raped by workers. By anyone’s standards, he grew up with the cards stacked against him.

After a stint in the Navy, Clouden worked various jobs, doing quite well, rising to management at a number of them. He married and divorced. He has two grown children who live 1,000 miles away. He’s four credits shy of a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In