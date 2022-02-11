Back Alley Productions (BAP) is hosting auditions for its upcoming live performance of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility." BAP will bring this show to life in the style of the decadent and extravagant Ziegfeld Follies.
Auditions are Feb. 24 and 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre, 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette.
Sense and Sensibility tells the story of the impoverished Dashwood family. Sisters Elinor, who uses her head, and Marianne, who follows her heart, must navigate family, life and the tightrope walk of love. Roles will be available for all types, ages 12 to 65.
Rehearsals will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.
Due to significantly high transmission rates of COVID-19 in the area, Back Alley is requiring the following conditions in order to maintain the wellness of the cast and the integrity of the production:
Cast members must wear a CDC-approved facemask when inside the Mars Theatre appropriately at all times (with the exception of eating or drinking). Other forms of face coverings, such as kerchiefs, are not permitted.
Cast members must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with an FDA-approved vaccine in order to audition.
Cast members must be fully vaccinated (including booster shot) prior to performances. If not fully vaccinated, cast members agree to get their booster shot.
Cast members must agree to COVID-19 testing if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive or if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
BAP will continue to evaluate the level of infection in the area and adapt protocols to reflect the current situation.