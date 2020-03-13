Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Back Alley Productions is pausing theatre activity until at least May 1 and appreciates the community's understanding of this decision.
According to the theatre's announcement:
"We hope you understand that this decision is probably one of the hardest ones we've ever made. The cast and crew of '1984' worked diligently to bring this show to the stage. It looks to be one of our best, and we are optimistic that their hard work will be shared at a later date.
"We live by the words 'the show must go on.' But the facts are the facts: cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed within an hour of the theatre, we bring large groups of people together in a close space, and many of our patrons include the at-risk elderly. Additionally, many patrons come from populated hubs like Atlanta where the virus has spread. We ultimately wouldn't feel right in our spirits if we didn’t treat this situation responsibly.
"While there hasn't been a confirmed case in Walker County, we're optimistic that an abundance of caution will help our community out. Once things get back to normal we will let everyone know the new season schedule.
"We ask that everyone be flexible and understanding as we navigate this situation together. For now, let's put health and safety first and put kindness at the forefront of our hearts."