DALTON – The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute ASCI), part of Hamilton Health Care System, will host a Language Acquisition through Motor Planning (LAMP) workshop on Friday, Feb. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program is in conjunction with The Center for AAC & Autism.

“This workshop is open to the community and is an excellent opportunity for caregivers and educators to learn strategies to communicate with non-speaking individuals,” said Terri Woodruff, executive director of ASCI.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In