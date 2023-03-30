Winners of Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.’s (WCAAHAA) mini-mural contest appeared on the March 23rd Beverly’s Historical Moments Television Show. Combining art and history, the students designed mini-murals for the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center located at 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette.
The students were joined by their teachers, Jennifer Hairston Wolfe, Stone Creek Elementary School; Chelsea Colbert, Oakwood Christian Academy; Susan Bowling, Chattanooga Valley Middle School and Ridgeland High School’s principal, Karen Hughes. Elementary winners are Chloe Stobbe, first place; Kylie Felmey, second place; and Maddox Gilreath and Ada Shoemaker tied for third place. Middle school winners are Jessica Pickett, first place; Rachael Glick, second place; and Amia Campbell, third place. High school winners are Celeste Hudson, first place; Chase Heptinstall, second place; and Elizabeth Shamblin, third place.
Also, the students received encouragement from mural artist and author, Mr. Nathaniel Stepney. Not able to attend the show were teachers Melissa Farmer, North LaFayette Elementary School and Erika Couey, Ridgeland High School; and students, Maddox Gilreath and Amia Campbell.
First place winners received $100. Second place winners received $50, and third place winners received $25. Also, the students’ art will be on display at the museum.
Approximately 110 students participated in this project. North LaFayette Elementary School had 55 student entries.
Chairing the project were WCAAHAA’s Dr. Kisha Caldwell-Thomas EdD, assisted by Ms. Theresa Dorsey of the LaFayette Woman’s Club.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, museum director.