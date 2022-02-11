The 6th Cavalry Museum took full advantage of opportunities presented in 2021 to create new exhibits and improve others, all while applying for grants to upgrade the museum experience. The ongoing pandemic limited the number of visitors in the building, but that didn’t stop us from working harder to tell the story of Fort Oglethorpe’s rich military history and that of the 6th Cavalry.
Early in the year, we completed the exhibit for the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-African-American Women’s Army Corps unit to deploy overseas for duty during World War II. The exhibit celebrates the triple victory of the Six-Triple-Eight as they simultaneously fought racism, sexism and a war. Display cases contain photos, books, uniforms and field gear pertaining to the extended field service training the women of the Six-Triple-Eight got here at the Third WAC Center.
A series of videos was produced for the museum dramatizing the life of a typical WAC as she trained here and served in Birmingham, England. Another video concentrated on the struggles of women who wanted to serve through the years and finally got their chance during World War II. Rounding out the 6888th exhibit is a hands-on display of a mail sorting station similar to the ones used to clear a logjam of 17 million pieces of mail waiting for the Six-Triple-Eight.
A grant was secured that allowed us to commission a video documenting the rich military history of the Fort Oglethorpe area from the battles during the Civil War through the first military post here, Camp Thomas where soldiers trained for the Spanish-American War in 1898; the creation of the largest, most modern cavalry post in the country and on through the decommissioning of the post in 1946. The film covers the types of training experienced here, the new vehicles that were tested here -- including the tank and the Jeep -- and the advances made in field medicine as the prototype of a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital was tested here during World War II before being deployed in force during the Korean War.
School groups are always welcome at the 6th Cavalry Museum but were unable to attend in person because of COVID protocols. Undeterred, museum Executive Director Chris McKeever arranged for a live Zoom webcast of a tour of the museum for Hamilton County, Tennessee, teachers. The webcast was a success and has laid the foundation for reaching out to schools from farther away who can’t drive long distances to visit the museum.
And, finally, we are so pleased to announce we secured a $10,000 grant from the Riverview Foundation to restore our M-47 Patton tank. On loan from the U.S. Army, the 48-ton behemoth has been in our possession since the 1980s, but has remained in the same condition in which we received it. With this money, we will be able to pay for parts, materials and accessories to bring the tank up to museum standards.
While $10,000 is a lot of money, the restoration would be impossible if not for the volunteer services of George Adler of Marietta, Georgia. Adler, an Army veteran and experienced vehicle restoration expert, has been working on the tank, sanding, scraping, painting and replacing parts in an effort to give museum visitors a look at what the tank would have looked like in its heyday during the Korean War.
When finished, the tank will have LED lights inside to give visitors a look at the interior, replica .30 and .50 caliber machine guns, an authentic radio and a raised platform for improved viewing.
The 6th Cavalry Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.