Animal Transport North Georgia Animal Alliance

Every six to eight weeks, North Georgia Animal Alliance loads up a couple of vehicles with dogs and cats who can’t find homes locally and takes them to the Atlanta Humane Society.

“We had 12 cats and six dogs this past week,” says Sara DeBerry, a volunteer with NGAA. DeBerry, who is also a co-founder of the 25-year-old NGAA, says of the 18 animals she and two others took to AHS most recently, four dogs and four cats were from Catoosa County Animal Control.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

