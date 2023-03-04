Every six to eight weeks, North Georgia Animal Alliance loads up a couple of vehicles with dogs and cats who can’t find homes locally and takes them to the Atlanta Humane Society.
“We had 12 cats and six dogs this past week,” says Sara DeBerry, a volunteer with NGAA. DeBerry, who is also a co-founder of the 25-year-old NGAA, says of the 18 animals she and two others took to AHS most recently, four dogs and four cats were from Catoosa County Animal Control.
The remaining animals were surrendered by people who could not care for them.
According to Catoosa Information Officer John Pless, the county shelter has 30 holding pens for dogs with an allowable capacity of 80. There are currently 40 dogs in the shelter. There were no cats at the shelter at the time of this writing.
“Atlanta Humane Society has been great,” says DeBerry. “They have a list of criteria for animals they’ll take and we try to follow it carefully. We’ve been doing this for about ten years and have had very few animals rejected.”
When the animals arrive at AHS, they are immediately evaluated for health and friendliness. AHS requires that the animals have a first round of vaccines before arriving and they replace the vaccines for participating rescues.
AHS does not require that animals be spayed or neutered in advance.
DeBerry says that NGAA is often scrambling for volunteers to help with short-term fostering for animals that will be transported to other rescues. “We work with AHS, rescues in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New England and other places. We have to work around their schedules, so we sometimes need people who can foster for a few days, a week or a little more.”
NGAA also needs volunteers in every other area, says DeBerry. “Kitten season has already started,” she says. “We’re still working on finding homes for last year’s onslaught of kittens. People are calling us for help every day.”
DeBerry says the need for volunteers is great. “We have cats for adoption at two locations and always need cleaners. We need fosters and transporters and people to help with fundraising. Every bit that every person does makes a difference.”
“Kittens and puppies starve and die of neglect and disease every day right here in Catoosa and Walker Counties for lack of resources. It’s heartbreaking,” says DeBerry.
DeBerry admits that rescue work can be demanding and intense. “It’s not for just anyone,” she says. “For those who care but can’t volunteer, donations help a lot. We have a spay/neuter program to help get dogs and cats fixed, including a community cat program to get feral cats fixed. And we help the community in many other ways.”