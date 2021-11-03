The Catoosa County school board on Tuesday, Nov. 2, named Chance Nix, principal at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, as the only finalist for new school superintendent.
The Board of Education is expected to officially name him the school superintendent during a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. Under Georgia law, 14 days must pass between a candidate being named finalist and the appointment becoming official.
Nix, who has held several positions in the Catoosa school system during the past 15 years, became principal of LFO High School in 2017.
In 2006, he was a deputy with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and worked at LFO High as a school resource officer. In 2008, he was hired to teach public safety at the county’s Heritage High School. In 2014, he became assistant principal at the county’s West Side Elementary School, then returned to LFO High as assistant principal in 2015.
Nix’s wife is a teacher in the county school system. Both of his daughters graduated from Catoosa County Public Schools.
The new superintendent will replace Denia Reese, who has headed up the Catoosa County Public Schools for 16 years.
After announcing that she would retire, the county school board said it would first look for a new school chief from within.
“For many years, Catoosa County Public Schools has been recruiting from within through its Aspiring Leader Academy,” the school board said, “and has identified and promoted many current employees to move through the ranks. For this and other reasons, the board intends to begin with a methodical process of attempting to select a superintendent candidate from our current employee base, rather than seeking candidates from outside of our school system.
“If this process does not find the right fit for this position,” the board said, “candidates will be considered from outside of our school system.”
In 2019, Nix earned honors from the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). As a 2010 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduate, he was recognized by the TCSG Foundation as an Alumnus of the Year for 2018.
Nix graduated from GNTC with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He continued his education at Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.) and Valdosta State University (Ga.), earning a master’s degree in education and an educational specialist degree, respectively.
