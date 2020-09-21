DEAR EDITOR:
Recently I came across a letter that I wrote to the editor over 22 years ago.
As I hear the news now, all the destruction and looting that young people today are doing, I think that Parents Matter even more than ever.
God has remained patient and has not totally abandoned America. We need to repent and pray, and he has promised to heal our land.
Laure Peterson
Blairsville, Ga.
Letter originally published Sept. 11, 1998
DEAR EDITOR:
The recent issues of Newsweek headline, "Do Parents Matter?," is in reference to a new book titled "The Nurture Assumption: Why Children Turn Out the Way They Do; Parents Matter Less Than You Think and Peers Matter More."
Don't you believe it. The breakdown of the family and moral values is destroying our country. This new book may remove guilt from some parents; parenting involves blood, sweat and tears. It is absolutely not true that parents do not matter.
How far must our country fall before we wake up? God instituted the family and wrote the rule book for love, peace and joy. Get into His book and seek His answers to life's tough problems.
How long will God be patient with a country that condones everything that He calls sin?
Wake up, America. Each day brings more shocking news. We must turn back to God before He turns His back on us.
Our nation has been the greatest, and we have freedoms that others only dream about. Let's remember our roots and put God first again.
Laure Peterson
LaFayette