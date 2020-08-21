DEAR EDITOR:
At the (Walker County) commissioner’s meeting on Aug.13, a West Armuchee widow explained to the commissioner how her physical and mental health would be impacted by four chicken houses that have been approved to be built 457 feet behind her house on a 20 acre plot located on West Armuchee Road. The small land lot is in the middle of resident homes; however, the owner of the chicken houses does not live in the immediate area.
The widow has severe upper respiratory problems and showed the commissioner medications bottles, containing prescriptions that she had to get from her physician, after a recent burning of trees by the owner of the plot where the chicken houses are to be built. The widow’s grandson also had respiratory problems after the burning.
Once the chicken houses are completed, the widow is concerned that she will have to move out of her house because she will not be able to tolerate the airborne particulate including dust and feathers that will come into her home from the four chicken houses. She is also concerned about the foul and noxious odors that will come from the four chicken houses.
The widow further explained that soon, two of her grandchildren will be coming to live with her. Their parents were both killed in an automobile accident. Currently these children find comfort in coming to Granny’s house (widow’s house) because they have fond memories of their mother being there. Now these little children, who have suffered such loss already in their young lives, will be living in an unsafe and unhealthy environment -- that is assuming the widow does not have to flee her home with the two children.
In relation to other children in the community, the widow expressed concern about school buses traveling west on West Armuchee Road. She explained how the buses will approach a totally blind curve and will not be able to see chicken trucks pulling out of the driveway from the chicken houses. This unsafe blind curve, directly prior to the driveway where chicken trucks will be pulling out onto West Armuchee from the chicken houses, will create a safety hazard that could result in severe injuries and death of Walker County school children. There is also great risk to the many individuals who travel the West Armuchee Road on a daily basis. Local residents already fear driving on this blind curve.
The commissioner showed absolutely no compassion for this Widow. He did explain that he had been looking at the county’s chicken house guidelines earlier and had appointed a committee to look into them. The commissioner assured everyone in the meeting that everything was going according to guidelines for building the chicken houses.
Since the commissioner’s meeting, West Armuchee citizens received a “boil water advisory” because the county water had tested positive for fecal coliform. Residents have also been informed that the four chicken houses currently being built will be on county water.
Some questions being raised by West Armuchee residents are: Should chickens be drinking contaminated water? What happens when the water supply runs out? Will the chicken houses be allowed to build a well to drain and contaminate local residents’ wells who live adjacent to the chicken houses?
One family depends totally on well water for all their water needs. Currently, they have uncontaminated well water.
On Aug. 19, a large transport truck turned over on West Armuchee Road blocking the entire road. Prior to this incident, a West Armuchee resident, who drives large trucks, had tried to call the commissioner to express his concern about these vehicles entering the blind curve where the chicken trucks will pull out from the four chicken houses. The call was never returned.
Citizens of West Armuchee feel they must speak out about these threats to their community when four chicken houses are being set down right in the middle of residences! They are concerned that plans for the building of these houses was concealed from residents.
One resident was told by the Tax Office that chicken houses should not have been approved for that area. Another resident was told by the Office of Planning and Zoning that it should not have happened.
West Armuchee residents need someone to help them before their lives and property are destroyed. When citizens refuse to speak up and defend the truth, evil reigns. To quote Dietrich Bonhoeffer: “To see evil and not call it evil, is evil.”
Margaret Bean
West Armuchee