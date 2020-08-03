DEAR EDITOR:
The unsettling situation in which we find ourselves since March 2020 has provoked responses we never imagined; both personal and corporate responses. In my more reflective and rational moments I verbally thank God for health and for giving us all a time to consider the important things in life. In times of fear and anxiety I look for someone to blame and how I can be a part of public campaigns to expose their motives. Thankfully, my default mode is usually “rational.”
It has been both interesting and troubling, though, to read the responses people are having to this unprecedented crisis. We all like to believe we would be both calm and level-headed when faced with decisions we have never had to make, when we’re asked to sacrifice for others or when what we perceive as basic rights are called into question. In reality, though, when character is put under pressure many of us fail. This is a time of testing unlike any time in our history.
My heartbreak comes from the assault on our school system. Everyone admits our children need to be in school and that their safety has to be primary. We also realize there is no one-size-fits-all plan that will please everyone. Our superintendent is working tirelessly to comply with state and federal safety protocols. The principals and administrators are struggling to meet deadlines and to comply with mandates that are ever-changing. Our teachers are training to become the best of the best. These people are US. They are Ringgold. They are Catoosa County Public Schools. They do not deserve to be assaulted by threats of lawsuits, petitions and proverbial public floggings.
Come on people! Let’s pull together. Instead of “wounding our soldiers” while they are fighting for us, let’s celebrate the best school system in the state. Let’s show support for Superintendent Reese and staff and our school administrators and staff. Let’s end the negativity and start showing some kindness. Let’s showcase our good character. Our students need to see our schools and parents working together to find the best solution to the biggest problem we have ever encountered.
Patti Long
Ringgold, Ga.