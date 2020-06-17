DEAR EDITOR:
Moving into an assisted-living facility can be especially hard for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Given that June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, there is no better time to discuss the growing need for proper certifications for memory care units as well as the staffing disparity in Georgia’s senior communities.
In January, Chairman Sharon Cooper introduced House Bill 987 which will specifically require these facilities to provide certification for memory care centers within the facility. Additionally, it requires a higher staff-to-patient ratio as the current 1 to 25 staff-to-patient ratio is ineffectual. Cooper’s bill will be before the state Senate when lawmakers reconvene this month. As a concerned constituent, I’ve asked my senator, Jeff Mullis, to vote to pass a strong HB 987.
LaRay Ramey
Program director
Alzheimer’s Association for the North Georgia Chapter
1289 Beaumont Road
Ringgold, GA 30736