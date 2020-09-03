DEAR EDITOR:
The November (and early voting) ballots may not yet have been printed, but it is already a mind-blowing puzzle with all the signs and all the folks running for office in Georgia, in my opinion. On the one hand, I have a clear picture of the candidates for President of the United States: Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden.
It's the "down ballot" folks that we need to take a look at. "Never let people on my ballot escape a vote." Can you make that your motto? It's a chance in a lifetime for one person to make a difference. My plan is to take people to the polls during early voting in person which is when I plan to vote.
Back to the pithy problem though - jungle. The first name on my ballot, after President Trump, will be for a Georgia Senator, David Perdue, a business man, thoughtful supporter of small business, decreased regulations, support of all things made in America. His mother was a school teacher so he is all about having Georgia pupils in school. He is working toward solutions to the money challenges our federal government faces. David travels and is able to converse about policy with people in other countries. Perdue is all about law and order! He is a great Christian and family man. David Perdue will be my choice over his opponent in a different party, whose name begins with O. Now if that were all that will be on the ballot, no jungle, right?
Keep reading, next Georgia has a junior senator named Kelly Loeffler (pronounced "lefler") who was appointed by our esteemed Governor, Brian Kemp to fill a term for a retiring person. Loeffler is a very conservative voter, check out her actual record and her website. She is a very high prolife, pro law and order, pro education, pro business person.
Unfortunately, the jungle gets dense here for the voter because Loeffler is challenged by at least three other candidates from the Republican Party including Doug Collins, and perhaps 3 or others. If they all stay in the race, it will be a jungle on the ballot and we all have much homework to do to make informed votes!
In addition to those choices we have Bubba McDonald for the Public Service Commission whose expertise and experience make him a great choice.
Also, on the Commission is a newcomer, Jason Shaw, who began serving in 2019. Both these candidates deserve votes as they hold different positions on the PSC. For more information on all these candidates, contact me. Its fun to talk and listen to views in the remaining two months til we all vote by November 3. Contact me at 423-364-5682 or n_burton001@comcast.net.
Nancy Burton Walker County Republican Party chairman