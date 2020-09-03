DEAR EDITOR:
In a Letter to the Editor on August 20, the concerns of Citizens in West Armuchee was presented, in relation to the impact, of the four chicken houses being built on 20 acres in the middle of residences. As an update, the Widow has had to put her home on the market for sale: She had to face the reality that with her respiratory conditions, she cannot live 457 feet from a chicken house. Seems strange that a poultry Producer/Owner and Koch Foods who advertise themselves as, a company of “family farms”, is creating conditions to make this Widow and her two orphaned Grandchildren leave their home!
As you may recall, the two Grandchildren lost both their Parents in an automobile accident and they find comfort at their Grandmother’s house where they have fond memories of their deceased Mother. Unfortunately, these little children, who have suffered such loss already in their young lives, will soon lose the peace and safety of this environment where they have comforting memories of their Mother: This is based on the assumption that the Widow can sell a house with chicken houses 457 feet behind it!
Last week, another resident had to seek medical care for chest pain: It is east to get chest pain when an Expert Witness informs you that the value of your property is being devalued by chicken houses! This resident’s property is being used as a buffer for the chicken houses since the Producer only has twenty acres allocated for the project. Actually, the twenty acres allocated for the chicken houses encroaches on the Neighbor’s property.
The aforementioned resident has been farming his land since 1987 and has contributed to the beauty and health of the community. Recently he traveled with his wife to Poland where he saw firsthand what happens when righteous citizens stand by and fail to speak out against evil. This resident would like to inform Koch Foods and the Producer/Owner that “on this resident’s watch” he will not be silent as long as the health, safety, and livelihood of a Widow, Orphans, and Fellow Citizens are being threatened. This Resident believes: “We are our brother’s keeper.”
Another Family whose property and home are adjacent to the site for the chicken houses and whose land is being used as a buffer, have suffered severe stress and disruption in their life since learning about the planned poultry operation. When the Producer/Owner recently set a fire to burn brush from the site, one member of this family suffered severe breathing problems which almost resulted in a call to 911. Two other family members in this home have health issues that will make it almost impossible for them to live next to four chicken houses.
This Family has resided in their home for years. They are hardworking Citizens who enjoy a few quite moments, when their work is finished, by sitting in the swing and looking at the mountains with a neighbor: This family activity will be eliminated as the chicken houses will blow pollutants and allergens directly against their house and yard.
This family is also concerned that their well water will be depleted of water by a well drilled for the chicken houses. This family currently has very good well water. Residents in the area on County Water are already having to boil the County Water due to contamination with fecal coliform. Will this family’s private well soon be contaminated by Koch Chicken Houses?
Concerned Citizens in West Armuchee would like to ask the Producer/Owner: How did you initiate/process getting approval for your poultry project during a time when the President of the United States of America had requested that only “Essential Services” be in operation?” Walker County Commissioner, Shannon Whitfield, complied with the order and the Committee working on revising Guidelines in the County for Chicken Houses canceled meetings. Getting chicken houses approved does not appear to be an “Essential Service”!
When Christian Citizens are facing adversities such as those currently faced by Concerned Citizens of West Armuchee, they turn to their Sovereign Creator and His Word to find peace and direction.
In the Word of God, Nehemiah experienced a problem that lends guidance to the management of the threatening problems faced by Citizens in West Armuchee. According to this Prophet, some Citizens were involved in “usury” practices for financial profits at the expense of their Neighbors. Nehemiah called an assembly against those Citizens engaged in “usury” practices. The outcome was very positive: Those engaged in “Usury” practices listened and restored loses to the Citizens. (Nehemiah 5:1-13, KJB).
Citizens in West Armuchee ask Koch Foods and the Producer/Owner to come together with the Concerned Citizens of West Armuchee and to cancel the plans for the chicken houses so residents can continue to live in their homes without threats to health, safety, and property.
Margaret Bean West Armuchee