Dear editor:
Households throughout Georgia have received at least three mailings from the Census Bureau requesting their participation in Census 2020, and another paper copy of the form should arrive in the mail this week. Through April 4, 45.3 percent of Catoosa County households had returned their Census, compared to 44.5 percent nationwide. Keep up the great response.
Census data is used by 316 programs to direct federal funding. These include Medicare and Medicaid, school lunches and health centers, and programs like WIC and SNAP. We all know people who benefit from these programs. Without claiming our share of federal funds, the cost of these critical services will be borne with state and local resources.
Census data is also used to adjust political jurisdictions such as congressional districts or state House and Senate districts. Why does this matter? After the 2010 Census, five rural state House districts and two rural state Senate districts became urban districts because of population shift. To ensure appropriate representation after Census 2020, be counted to preserve your political voice.
Enumerators from the Census Bureau will visit all nonresponsive households this summer to obtain responses. In light of COVID-19, do everyone a favor and complete the Census form online (www.my2020census.gov), on paper, or by phone (844-330-2020) so they must visit fewer households. It’s fast, easy and secure.
Remember Georgia, Every.One.Counts.
Anna Wrigley Miller and Rusty Haygood, co-chairs, Georgia Complete Count Committee
Lori Geary and Tharon Johnson, co-executive directors, Every.One.Counts.