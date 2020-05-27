Dear editor,
My name is Bobby Chappell. Before retiring from coaching, I coached for 20+ years at Model High School, Trion High School, Chattooga High School, LaFayette High School and Gordon Lee High School. Over the years I have had the pleasure of coaching some impressive young men in the Northwest Georgia area including Senator Jeff Mullis.
I coached Jeff Mullis in his first year as a varsity football player. Even as a young man, Jeff displayed the same leadership qualities that serve him so well today — determination, strength of character, compassion, strong ethics, and a drive to succeed. He is a born leader.
As a veteran of the United State Marine Corp, I know what it takes to defend a cause greater than yourself and to be honorable and what it means to be ethical. Jeff Mullis embodies all of these qualities and displays it through his service to the people of Senate District 53.
These qualities of leadership are well recognized by his constituents of Senate District 53. Jeff has received an endorsement from the NRA, as well as an endorsement from Georgia Carry, Georgia’s no-compromise voice for gun owners. Jeff is the only candidate for the Senate seat in the 53rd district who is endorsed by the NRA. Jeff Mullis has authored or co-authored every pro-gun legislation to come out of the Georgia State Senate since elected. If Rights to carry would go over to the Senate, including HB 2, I know Jeff would get it passed.
Jeff Mullis is honorable. Jeff has been recognized several times in his community because of his support for the people he represents. He has received the “Distinguished Service Award” from the Kiwanis Club of Ft. Oglethorpe. He was named the “Walker County Citizen of the Year” by the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, and he has received the “Champion of Georgia Cities” award four times from GMA. These honors along with so many other recognitions make it clear that the people of Northwest Georgia will remain and will always be his primary focus.
Jeff Mullis is ethical. I stand with Jeff Mullis. Now, more than ever, we need a proven leader to defend us honorably and ethically. Jeff is determined, strong, and compassionate in his representation of Northwest Georgia for our youth, our families, and our livelihood. Please join me in supporting Jeff Mullis to continue to represent us in Georgia’s 53rd Senate District.
Bobby Chappell