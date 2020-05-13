Dear editor:
I have served as a council member and currently as the mayor of the City of La Fayette for almost 19 years. I would like to express our appreciation to Senator Jeff Mullis for always being there for our city and its citizens. Senator Mullis has provided support and assistance in countless projects, helping our local government team with state agencies for the betterment of our city. I heartily endorse Senator Jeff Mullis for reelection and look forward to working together in the future.
LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold