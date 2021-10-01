The Constitution of the United States starts off by claiming that we the people want to form a more perfect union to ensure domestic tranquility, promote general welfare and secure liberty. How does this address the fact that many people do not want to be vaccinated?
The Covid-Delta virus is running rampant. This is due to the fact that many people do not want to get vaccinated for whatever reason. They acquire the virus and then pass it on to others. This act in itself runs contrary to the assurance of tranquility. We are losing our calm, serene life that the Constitution calls for. The welfare of the country is in peril because of some people’s selfish lifestyle, and our liberty is denied, because we are unable to move about without worrying about catching the virus from someone that we randomly meet in our everyday activities.
Many unvaccinated people argue that they have the right to not get vaccinated. They have the right to catch the virus; they have the right to take up hospital beds that are needed by patients with serious medical conditions other than Covid; and they have the right to die. An Alabama man died after his family contacted 43 hospitals in three states to get a cardiac ICU bed for him. He died because unvaccinated people filled all of the available ICU beds.
What people need to realize is that their freedom and liberty goes only so far. They do not have the right to harm others. If they get the virus and pass it on, they are infringing on other peoples’ constitutional rights. People who transmit Covid-19 because they refuse to get vaccinated should be charged with a crime or at least, be civilly responsible for the expenses incurred by another. A hospital stay in an ICU ward can run as much as $50,000.
Where does an anti-vaxxer’s freedom end and another person’s start? Anti-vaxxers do not have the right to infect another person with the virus. If a person gets Covid and passes it on, they are violating that other person’s rights. The following vaccines are required to enter school in Georgia: DT, mumps, measles, Hep-A&B, and polio. This requirement is not just for an individual child’s health, but to protect other children.
The Constitution gives people the freedom of speech, but it is against the law to yell “fire” in a crowded venue when there isn’t a fire. Shouldn’t it be a choice to drive intoxicated even though that driver could hurt someone else, just like an anti-vaxxer could hurt someone if they pass on the virus? Should it be a crime if someone wants to use drugs, commit suicide, or as a vehicle occupant, doesn’t want to use a seat belt? After all, isn’t it a choice if a person wants to die? Yet, these are crimes. When a person’s freedoms hurt themselves or others it is not a freedom.
There are those people who say that they do not want to be guinea pigs. So far, over 178 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and the vaccines have proven to be successful with minor side effects — all medicines have side effects. The CDC has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, with Moderna and J&J coming soon.
Another objection is that the vaccines have only been on the market a short time, and we have no long-term safety data. How many more deaths are necessary before the public realizes that vaccinations are the only thing keeping people from dying? There are over 4,000 Covid cases a day in Georgia alone.
Yes, people who received the shots have gone on to get the virus. We must remember that the vaccines are 80-90% effective, which means some people will get the virus even after being vaccinated. These people usually do not have to be hospitalized, placed in the ICU, or die.
Why get vaccinated if the virus continues to mutate? If everyone is vaccinated and the virus is defeated, it can’t mutate. Because there are so many people passing the virus along, it will continue to mutate and we might just see a deadlier version come along.
In July, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors again if they live in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. This is because the new variant behaves differently from variants of the past. Because of people not being vaccinated, the highly contagious delta variant is spreading quickly and the CDC is suggesting that all Americans might need a booster shot.
The Delta variant is about 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant, and it has the potential for a more severe disease. In a Scottish study published on June 14, researchers announced that the Delta variant has double the risk of hospitalization compared with the alpha variant.
Anti-vaxxers might not care if they die, but most of us would like to continue breathing. All three vaccines available in the U.S. have excellent effectiveness against severe outcomes caused by COVID-19. The emergence of delta has concerned scientists, experts and the public alike — it has aroused a feeling of powerlessness and uncertainty about just how long the pandemic will be with us. Sometimes we, as Americans, need to do something that we might not like, for the benefit of our society in general.
There is no vaccine against stupidity. — Albert Einstein