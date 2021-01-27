Although there is a lot of controversy over the elections, we now have a new president. So, what can we expect from the Biden administration, especially since the Democrats won the Georgia Senate seats?
One thing is a certainty is that the Biden government will go after our weapons. This is the exact reason for the Second Amendment. Some people think that the amendment is for our personal protection, but the real reason is so that the citizens of this country can protect themselves from an oppressive government. Just look at the oppressive government in Venezuela. Biden is pushing “mandatory buybacks” of firearms, including so-called assault weapons.
If the government can’t directly confiscate our weapons, it will over-tax all guns and ammunition, or limit the number of guns we can own, or the amount of ammunition that we can buy. Expect legislation to be aimed at limiting gun sales and ownership, mandatory buybacks, and liability exposure for gun manufacturers. Be vigilant, as this will be high on Biden’s list of things to do.
We can also expect that Biden will cozy up to China and help drive our remaining manufacturing to China. Even with President Trump’s tariffs, last November had a 14-year-high trade deficit. If Biden doesn’t get this under control, we will see the economy in sharp decline. The stock market is at an all-time high, but Biden’s trade policies could reverse this.
If Biden increases taxes and reverses Trump’s tax cuts, our retirement accounts will take a hit, as this will affect the stock market. There will be less take-home pay and reduced pension funds.
Biden had pledged to push for a corporate tax increase and higher taxes on the wealthy. He forgets that corporations and the wealthy create the jobs. Almost seven in 10 Americans say that corporations currently pay too little in taxes. They don’t realize that a corporate tax increase will once again send our manufacturing overseas, reducing job opportunities here. Biden also plans to rejoin the Paris Agreement on Day One. This is another job-losing move and will be very costly. Someone will have to pay for climate control and it will be the taxpayer.
He wants to rejoin the nuclear deal, which has been a failure with the billions that Biden sent Iran during the Obama administration being used by Iran for terrorism. He wants to give more of our tax money as humanitarian assistance. Guess where that money will go.
Biden is putting together a large, multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package to combat the worsening economic fallout of the pandemic. As with the last stimulus package much of this money will not go to the average worker. $300 million of the last program went to foreign countries. Where is this money coming from? You the taxpayer.
Biden wants to clamp down on businesses with more regulations, when regulations are job killers. More business regulations mean less jobs.
The government messes up almost everything they try to run and the Affordable Care Act is no different. If we give the government control over our health care, we will have less of it. Just look at countries that already have such health care. How long can you wait for an operation?
With Biden as president, we will see the government giving away more than we, the taxpayers, can afford. The country is already in debt to the tune of over 27 trillion dollars, or $83,917 per person. according to the U.S. Treasury.
Hold on to your wallet. Uncle Biden is reaching for it.