The federal government was formed by the states because there was a surge in conflicts between the states, and the individual states could not protect themselves from invading nations. The result is our Constitution. As our country came together, the entire discussion concerning the Constitution centered on a more efficient government that would promote the principles of the American Revolution, not more government.
Those who feared a centralized government thought that such a government would produce a soft tyranny. In Federalist 45 Publius, Madison wrote, “The state governments may be regarded as constituent and essential parts of the federal government; whilst the latter is nowise essential to the operation or organization of the former.” He went on to say, “The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.”
During the constitutional negotiations, it was argued that the states would be responsible for all internal issues and that the federal government would deal with all foreign matters. Obviously, this is not the government that we have today.
Unfortunately, the federal government uses the Department of Justice to take legal action against any state which rejects federal policy imposed not by the legislature, but by unelected agency bureaucrats.
Thomas Jefferson noted that “Our country is too large to have all its affairs directed by a single government. Public servants at such a distance, and from under the eye of their constituents, must, from the circumstance of distance, be unable to administer and overlook all the details necessary for the good government of the citizens; and the same circumstance, by rendering detection impossible to their constituents, will invite public agents to corruption, plunder and waste.”
There are 2,000 different agencies in the federal bureaucracy. President Joe Biden’s Cabinet includes Vice President Kamala Harris and the heads of 15 executive departments.
It’s past time to reduce the federal government. Let’s start with Congress. Why is the federal government paying the salaries of Congress, their office staff and offices? Let the states pay for their own congressional representatives and pay them what the state wants to pay them rather than let congress set their own outrageous salaries. This would save $2.5 billion a year.
As you know, I believe that the Department of Education is worthless, as our students are falling behind other countries. Get rid of this department and we save $66.6 billion, and we will have an improved educational system.
President Carter created the Department of Energy to promote energy conservation, to develop alternative sources of energy, and to reduce the use of fossil fuels so that we would not be dependent on foreign oil. After 40 years, this department is a failure. Here we can save $35.4 billion.
The Department of Commerce was formed in 1903 to seek new areas of profitable trade and advance old ones. The department was created to smooth the progress of industrial development and help commerce at home and abroad. This is another failure, as our international trade deficits were $74.4 billion in just March. This is about what we lose in trade every month. Is this department successful? Let’s save $7.9 Billion.
The Environmental Protection Agency — over the years — has become hindered by a combination of never-ending litigation over the scope of its authority, and flat-out scandal. One of its many scandals is the contamination of the water in Flint, Michigan, which it knew about but chose not to disclose the danger to the public. Here, we are wasting another $8.1 billion.
The FDA, which comes under the Department of Health and Human Services, doesn't authorize prescription drugs or medical devices fast enough. It is not forcible enough to cut the prices of prescription drugs, or allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies. We pay the highest drug prices in the world. Medicare and Medicaid fraud is out of control under the HHS. Maybe we should consider major cuts in their $94.5 billion budget.
Talking about drugs, the DEA pursues drug investigations internationally. With an annual budget of $3 billion, it is difficult for even the most ardent supporters to claim the agency is a success when there are multiple narco-terrorist states in Central and South America and illegal drugs can be purchased easily in every U.S. city.
NASA’s budget is $23 billion. What benefits have we seen from NASA? Let space exploration be handled by the private sector. There is a lot of competition between Space X, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.
Subsidies are out of control. These include subsidies to energy, housing, K-12, college, security, community, developer, unemployment, training, highway, transit, airport, rail, worker, foreign aid, business, and much more. We just are not able to subsidize every program out there. As an example, the federal government spends over $40 billion a year on subsidies for just farmers. About 39 percent of the nation's farms receive subsidies, with most of the handouts going to the largest and most profitable producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, and rice.
Many federal agencies could do a better job if managed by the private sector, such as air traffic control, passenger rail, postal services, and various infrastructures. These agencies would produce more worth for society if they were in the hands of the private sector.
Our government has $125 trillion (that’s right, trillion) in unfunded liabilities. Federal spending is entirely out of hand, and President Biden wants to spend even more money, which the government doesn’t have. It’s beyond the time for us to severely reduce the size of our federal government. We need to force our representatives with our votes to stop spending, spending, spending.
“We don't have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven't taxed enough; we have a trillion-dollar debt because we spend too much.” — Ronald Reagan