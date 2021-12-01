Is the little ball under shell one, two or three? Most of us are familiar with this game. It appears that Russia and China are playing this game using counties instead of shells. This is a dangerous game being played and it seems that our President is nodding off rather than paying attention. This shell game is so dangerous that it could bring us into another world war, and I don’t think that President Biden is even aware of the danger.
For some time now, Russia has been stationing a massive number of troops on Ukraine’s border. On the other side of the world, China has been flirting with incursions into Taiwan’s air space. Do these actions that are happening at the same time portend a push by Russia and China into other countries to provoke the U.S. or are they seeing how far they can go before the U.S. reacts?
Russia and China have been holding talks, where they inked a new pact to expand defense ties between the two counties, similar to NATO. They are the biggest security threat to the United States, which is part of NATO. Russian troops joined the Chinese to perform joint military maneuvers. The two countries are jointly developing combat helicopters and missile attack warning systems. This relationship has accelerated since Western countries sanctioned Russia over its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Russia is a major supplier to China of weapons and China is the second-largest customer of its oil exports. China is also Russia’s leading trading partner. Both countries are antagonistic towards the West’s democratic values. Their common interest is to undermine the democratic West. They appear to be getting help undermining our values from the liberal left in the U.S Congress.
There is a casual U.S.-led alliance that includes India, Japan and Australia, which recommenced naval drills last year for the first time in 13 years. These countries expanded the exercises by holding them in the Philippine Sea and in the Bay of Bengal.
The Russian/China alliance and the U.S. led alliance in the Pacific and NATO in Europe create a geopolitical stalemate leading to a worst-case scenario by testing each other’s “red lines” with dangerous consequences.
Let’s look at Russia first. If it was up to Putin, he would take back the Baltic States, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and the various former Soviet republics. The only thing stopping him is that the Baltic States are members of NATO. Russia’s defense against any future war relies on being able to control bottlenecks into central Russia. The central and eastern Ukraine is flat land that leads directly into Russia and can be used by NATO to send tanks directly into Russia.
The first shell is Belarus, which has massed thousands of “refugees” on Poland’s border. Instigated by Putin, Belarus is working to flood the border of Poland. Belarus is the center of action. To Belarus’ east is Russia with a long border. To the west is Poland and to the northwest is Lithuania, north Latvia, south Ukraine. Using non-Polish refugees, infiltrators could cross over Poland’s border in huge numbers, claiming asylum by thousands and spreading chaos. Does this sound familiar? Just look at our southern border. Huge numbers of asylum seekers are crossing from Mexico and spreading chaos. There are over 1.8 million infiltrators.
As Belarus prepares for the invasion of asylum seekers on Poland, three other nations are at risk—Lithuania, Latvia, and on Ukraine. This presents a weakness in NATO because we have an unfocused, incoherent President, who is looking at the second shell—China, and ignoring Russia. The European Union is divided because it is dependent on Russia for oil; NATO is divided; and the U.S. is internally divided.
If Russia moves on Poland, using stand-in Belarus, NATO will be in a hard place. If Belarus pushes over the borders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine, NATO will be in trouble. Without a deterrence, those NATO borders begin to look very vulnerable.
Both Russia and China know that our southern borders are open; and they know that we are weak and not showing the resolve Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Latvia are presenting against Belarus. If Russia can do it there, it can be done here and it is being done at our southern border. This is the third shell. Things are bad on our border and could get far worse unless the U.S. government gets serious. We need to deter the rush of illegal immigrants and protect our borders. We need to follow Poland’s example and make it clear that our borders matter.
China, which is observing any move by Russia on Ukraine, will use that as a chance to move on Taiwan. China's military is endeavoring to wear down Taiwan's armed forces with its recurrent missions into Taiwan’s air space. China has warned the U.S. to stay away from the intensely disputed island that China believes is part of its territory. Taiwan stated that by 2025, China will be able to mount a full-scale invasion.
Countries in the region are defending Taiwan's right to be an independent country. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Tokyo would “respond accordingly” to any endeavor by China to take Taiwan by force; and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne committed to establishing stronger ties with Taiwan.
This sounds to me that China and Russia (using Belarus) are collaborating to obtain long-sought after territories, control of the region, putting pressure on NATO, causing a weak U.S. administration to do nothing? China is doing its best to take Taiwan as its own.
Under which shell will we find the ball of war?