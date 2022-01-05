Digital money, or digital currency, is money that exists only in electronic form. You can’t handle digital money like you do paper money or coins. It is tracked and transferred using electronic codes in computers. Digital money can be transferred and exchanged with technologies like credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal, smart phones and many other options.
Banks and central governments hold a certain level of capital in order to weather economic difficulties. This money is not in a physical form in a safe somewhere.
Instead, it is maintained electronically in the form of digital money. Banks and central governments handle financial transactions without the use of physical cash.
Another form of digital money is cryptocurrency that is becoming popular. Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that exists through a blockchain network. You have probably heard the terms: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin. These are more investments than digital currency, but can be used as such. Cryptocurrency is complicated and is a discussion for another time.
Digital money removes the requirement to physically transfer money. Because of this, banking is much more convenient because people can perform their personal banking without the need to visit a physical branch or carry cash. With the increase of digital banking, banks are reducing the number of retail employees. We are seeing many branches being closed since the branches are not used when more people are increasingly using digital money.
A central bank’s digital currency (CBDC) is a digital currency that would be issued and overseen by a country’s central bank, such as the Federal Reserve. This type of currency would be supported by the U.S. government. At least 80% of the world’s central banks are currently researching this technology. Tunisia, Senegal, Sweden, Dubai, Japan, and Estonia have introduced their own digital currency with others to follow.
In the U.S., the Federal Reserve and M.I.T. are jointly conducting research into digital currency. They are determining how a digital currency might work in the U.S. In recent testimony before Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell commented that the possibility of a Fed-backed digital dollar remains low for now.
So, what are the advantages of digital currency? One advantage is that unlike banking systems, there are no fees to keep your funds. There would be no overdraft fees, transaction fees, or other costs that come with having a bank account.
With digital money you can keep track where your funds are at any time. For some people, they would feel secure and in control of their finances. With today’s bank accounts, there is usually a wait for funds to be available on large transactions. Digital transfers happen immediately. Your money would be personally safer, as you would not have to carry cash.
When you use credit cards to pay for purchases, you run the danger of revealing your personal information. If your card and your personal information falls into the wrong hands, you will be a victim of fraud and fraudulent activities. Whereas, digital currency does not require any sort of personal information for transactions, thus you are protected from fraud.
Payments can be made using digital money all over the world. Conversion between currencies would be handled by a computer system. Even if you do not have access to a banking system, you can use digital currency to make purchases.
Now comes the negatives, which I believe are stronger that the pros. With digital currencies, governments would have full control over the banking system, including tracking and recording all transactions. This might be advantageous in the fight against criminals, but it will invade your right to privacy. Uncle Sam will know your entire spending history. The government will know what guns you own, what vehicle you drive, what you eat, etc. Your entire life will be open to the government or anyone who can hack the system.
While anyone can access digital currency to use it, this accessibility helps people with evil intents. Your money can be accessed and stolen by hackers. In addition, no one would be immune to a system failure. What if the power was lost from a disaster? What if a hacker broke into your computer or the bank’s computer? What if the Internet failed? What if you lost your smartphone or damaged it, how would you access your money?
There are millions of people who do not have a bank account. How would they be able to pay for anything? A shift to a cashless system would create a gap between the rich and the poor.
Because money is not transferred physically, it’s impossible to know who is on the other side of a transaction. This allows cybercriminals to gain access to sensitive information or scam people through digital money. Although payment security has increased, the method of fraud that cybercriminals use is becoming increasingly complex.
Cybercriminals are becoming smarter than ever, exploiting new weaknesses and developing different means of manipulating digital money. Scammers are very adept in their efforts to attack payment systems.
Digital currencies can be programmed to be spent in a certain way, such as food, clothing and medicine, but not for cigarettes, alcohol or guns. This is another way the government can control what you eat or drink if they think that something is bad for you.
Most Americans would not like the government knowing how their digital money is being spent. And there is reason to fear that a central bank’s digital currency will become a convenient way for authoritarian governments to monitor individual citizens.
Bill Gates said, “Historically, privacy was almost implicit, because it was hard to find and gather information. But in the digital world, whether it's digital cameras or satellites or just what you click on, we need to have more explicit rules — not just for governments but for private companies.”