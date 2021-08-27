Obviously, we want answers as to where the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) came from. We know that it started in China, but where and how? We want China to come clean but Beijing continues to try to shift the blame, covering up the truth.
The devastating spread of this virus was “preventable,” but China was very slow in disclosing data about the new disease. China imprisoned Zhang Zhan, a journalist, who travelled to Wuhan in search of the truth, and punished Australia economically when the Australian government called for an independent investigation into the source of the virus.
It is widely known by the scientific community that China has been implementing dangerous and ethically controversial research, which would not be allowed in Western countries. The controversy is “gain of function” research, where viruses are souped up to easily infect humans for research purposes. Gain-of-function is the term for biological research intended to increase the virulency and deadliness of viruses. The focus is on improving the pathogens’ ability to infect diverse species and increase their deadly effect as airborne pathogens and viruses. The reasoning is to develop super-viruses so that solutions could be determined. That’s right — they are artificially developing super-viruses.
These were originally banned in the U.S. in 2014, but were restarted by the National Institutes of Health in 2017 in Wuhan. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was partially financed by the NIH and overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Chinese scientists were considering weaponizing coronaviruses in 2015. China is planning to build seven more high-security labs just like the Wuhan Institute of Virology by 2025 as China seeks to establish itself as a biotech superpower. Their so-called secure labs are not as secure as they should be. China presumed that the rest of the world would depend on China for the medical equipment needed to fight the virus. What China didn’t expect was that the U.S. pharmaceutical companies were capable of manufacturing good vaccines compared to China’s not-so-good vaccines.
China had total cases of just 90,697 and total deaths of 4,636 — just a fraction of the cases and deaths compared to other nations. The U.S. had over 35 million cases with over 631,000 deaths as of this writing. Did China use its citizens in Wuhan as an experiment before unleashing the virus on the rest of the world?
China wants us to believe that the virus originated from a “wet” market. A wet market is where wild and exotic animals are slaughtered and sold. “I haven't seen anything that makes me feel, as a researcher who studies zoonotic disease, that this market is a likely option,” said Colin Carlson, a professor at Georgetown University.
Covid-19 is not the first pandemic that started in China. The 1957-58 Asian flu pandemic was a global pandemic of influenza A virus (H2N2). It originated in Guizhou in southern China. The number of deaths from the pandemic was estimated to be up to four million worldwide (116,000 in the U.S.), making it one of the deadliest pandemics in history. Influenza A and B viruses are to blame for seasonal flu epidemics each year.
A decade later, a viral strain (H3N2) further caused the Hong Kong flu pandemic (1968-69). China did not inform other countries about the outbreak, just like they hesitated informing the world of Covid-19. When the Hong Kong flu hit, it was like nothing else we had grown accustomed to. The normal aches and pains became prostration. People were debilitated to the point that they could not raise their heads from a pillow. The death toll was about as high as the Asian flu.
While acknowledging the fact that influenza and coronaviruses are dissimilar microbes, influenza H3N2, like Covid-19’s Delta variation, was highly contagious. The flu virus mutated during its global spread just like Covid-19. How much antigenic drift are we already seeing with Sars-CoV-2? Antigenic drift are small changes in the genes of viruses that can lead to changes in the surface proteins of the virus, causing mutations.
This progression allows flu viruses to change and re-infect people continually through their lifetime, requiring new shots every year. If we don’t vaccinate everyone and stop the spread of Covid-19, we might have to have Covid-19 shots every year.
The 1977 Russian flu was an influenza pandemic that was first reported by the Soviet Union in 1977 and lasted until 1979, but the outbreak started in northern China in May 1977, prior to the outbreak in the Soviet Union. The pandemic mostly affected those younger than 26, and resulted in approximately 700,000 deaths worldwide. It was caused by an H1N1 flu strain.
There were other epidemics that originated from China. In 2003, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) emerged in November 2002 in the southern Guangdong province. It is believed to come from bats. Apparently, it was transmitted to humans via civet cats sold for meat in the wet markets. It was a coronavirus — same as Covid. SARS was highly contagious and caused acute and sometimes fatal pneumonia.
In 1997, the A(H5N1) strain of bird flu claimed its first lives in 1997. The virus was particularly dangerous for farmed fowl and almost all human cases were among people who had direct contact with infected birds. Since infections between people were extremely limited, bird flu was not considered a human epidemic.
As a side note, Wuhan is the source of another deadly epidemic, long predating COVID-19 — fentanyl overdoses. It seems that China is the source for much of the damage done to the U.S. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become America’s most dangerous drug. In 2020, fentanyl killed 57,000 people in the United States. Just two milligrams, enough to cover Lincoln’s beard on a penny, can prove fatal.
As terrible as Covid-19 has been, this is almost certainly not the last pandemic we will face from China — and possibly not even the worst.