Second of two articles
Can we really be energy independent using alternative energy like President Biden wants us to believe? Can alternative energy save the planet?
President Biden thinks so as he signed us back into the Paris Accord. The Paris Accord’s goal is to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. President Biden believes that getting electric vehicles to replace fossil fuel vehicles will stop global warming. Will it?
Will windmills and solar power replace fossil fuels? The financial costs of building a 100% renewable energy world are massive. Sufficient area is another problem. It would take 650,720 square miles to install solar and wind farms, almost 20% of the lower 48 states. This is close to the combined areas of Texas, California, Arizona, and Nevada.
A 1000-megawatt wind farm would need up to 360 square miles of land to produce the same amount of energy as a 1000-MV nuclear plant. The price tag on a modern wind turbine ranges from $1.3 million to $2.2 million for every megawatt. Wind energy operates at an efficiency rate that is frequently below 40%. Not only are the windmills inefficient, they are unable to store the converted energy in large amounts. In addition, the turbines are so large and imposing, that they affect local television and radio signals in a negative way.
To replace just 440 MW of U.S. energy that will be replaced over the next 25 years, it would take 29.3 billion solar panels and 4.4 million battery modules. These panels would need an area equal to that of New Jersey. It would take 929 years to produce this many panels, assuming they could be built at the pace of one per second.
Will all of this stop global warming? I doubt it. Do humans affect global warming or should we view global warming as a natural cycle? In the natural cycle of our environment, the world can warm, and cool, without any human interference. For the past million years this has occurred over and over again at approximately 100,000-year intervals. Throughout history, there were around 90,000 years of ice age with about 20,000 years of warm period — give or take a few thousand years.
An article in the journal, Nature, stated that 55 million years ago the Arctic was once a lot like Miami, with an average temperature of 74 degrees, with alligators and palm trees, according to scientists. This conclusion was based on core samples extracted from 1,000 feet below the Arctic Ocean floor.
The reversal of this is the Ice Age, which began about 110,000 years ago and ended around 12,500 years ago. During this time, approximately 10 million square miles of the earth was covered by ice. In North America, all of Canada and portions of the United States were covered by ice sheets as far south as the Missouri and Ohio Rivers.
During both the warming of the earth and the Ice Age, humankind (politically correct word) certainly did not influence these changes. What makes the government and Biden think we humans are influencing environmental changes?
Is the environmental issue “the blind leading the blind”? Is the environmental movement just a way to make the rich richer? Is alternative energy really the solution or is nature in charge?