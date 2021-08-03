Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that the blame for the surge in violent crime across the country was the “inevitable consequence” of Democrats focusing on guns instead of criminals. President Biden, who promised to go after illegal gun sales, said nothing about the criminals, who are being released back into society — given low or no bonds.
Law enforcement is frustrated because repeat criminals are getting bolder by the day; and because of poor judicial control, lawbreakers have the green light to commit crimes without consequences. Many repeat criminals have an extended rap sheet, yet are given little jail time. I am primarily talking about violent criminals. The 70 million Americans with low-level and non-violent records should receive a second chance, but violent offenders should be locked up for a long time and given life terms if convicted twice of a violent crime. Criminals, especially gang members, need to be incarcerated — period!
In San Francisco, Walgreens closed 17 stores, while Target has closed five because of crime. These crimes are committed by professional gangs, not petty criminals, yet many Democratic cities want to defund the police. Are the insane asylum inmates running the states and cities now?
We are hurting at the gas pumps because of Biden’s actions. Biden blocked the Keystone pipeline. Instead, he is importing oil from the Middle East again, thus ending U.S. energy independence. Of course, the middle class is paying the price; while at the same time, we are paying countries, who hate us, for oil, making them rich and supporting terrorism.
Biden ceased building the border wall and reversed policies that made for border security and the enforcement of immigration law. His open border policies create real threats to the safety of all Americans. Between 700 and 1,000 people are illegally crossing the border every day, including over 100 violent criminals a month.
The situation at the southern border keeps going from bad to worse. According to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Biden’s so-called sanctuary country policies are helping the release of illegal alien child rapists, domestic abusers and drunk drivers into the country. The Texas sheriffs allege that crime is booming due to ICE agents not allowed by Biden to take custody of criminal illegal aliens.
Kay Cole James, a leading conservative who served in George W. Bush’s administration, claimed: “Antifa and the BLM organization want to impose an ideology on America that would only bring greater poverty, a loss of freedom, destruction to churches and civil society, and violent law enforcement tactics to enforce compliance — exactly what we’ve seen in places like Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea.”
Biden also supports Critical Race Theory (CRT), a left-wing movement promoting that the United States is systemically racist. Children are held hostage by administrators and teachers, and are subjected to racially extremist training which divides students against one another and endorses a culture, which leads to violent racial hate. Remember, Biden is the great “unifier”.
On the international scene, Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan with no peace accord and no security safeguards is not only a strategic error; it is a major bungle. When the Taliban was in control of Afghanistan, they allowed terrorists to train and launch the 9-11 attacks. The present Afgan government will certainly fall, displaying to the rest of the world that we are weak and our resolve has eroded. China is now supporting the Taliban as they murder Afgan soldiers and schoolgirls.
Biden sits silent as Cuba’s people try to topple the country’s oppressive government. He is scared to challenge communism located only 300 miles away. His cowardice emboldens our enemies.
Hamas already knows this, as Biden’s lack of support for Israel has shown. Biden is sending money to our enemies — the people who want to kill us, including Iran. Ending Iran’s nuclear program remains one of America’s most important and urgent concerns, yet Biden is playing footsie with Ali Khamenei. Biden hasn’t learned from the Obama/Biden free give-away of billions to Khamenei in 2016 that the money was given to terrorists.
Before Trump left the White House, he had routed the Caliphate, boxed in Iran, and normalized relations between Israel and the Arab nations. He created the strongest groundwork for stability in the Middle East that we have seen in a generation. Biden is more concerned with resuscitating Obama’s failed Middle East agenda.
The exchanges between Putin and Biden have created a strained relationship that we haven’t seen between the two counties since the Cold War. Russia and China are developing a growing strategic partnership that is anti-America. This does not bode well for the U.S.
The military's top officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, asserted that the biggest threats that the U.S. faces are China and Russia, a day after Biden said that military leaders told him climate change represents the “greatest threat to America.” It’s no wonder that we are facing greater dangers now than we have seen in a long time.
Biden comes across as a boring, listless president, but he far from that. He is sneakily governing from the far-left. Under his leadership there is no return to normalcy or unity.