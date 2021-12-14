LOCAL POLITICAL COLUMNIST|Len Calderone Len Calderone: Biden is coming to town Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Calderone Don Stilwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You better watch outYou better not cryBetter not poutI'm telling you whySanta Biden is coming to townSanta Biden is coming to town-He made a listand checking it twiceGonna find out why his programs don’t workSanta Biden is coming to townSanta Biden is coming to town-They don’t work when you're sleepingThey don’t work when you're awakeHe knows that they don’t workSo, they have to be bad for goodness sakeO! but they just don’t work-Better not cryBetter not poutI'm telling you whySanta Biden is coming to townSanta Biden is coming to townOr, maybe not-(My apologies to Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie) Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Len Calderone Recommended for you Trending Now SOFTBALL: Broome to remain a Tiger at the next level Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2021 Catoosa County deputy, wife facing pot charges; deputy terminated Elliot Pierce: Unhappy with water or sewer provider? BASKETBALL: LFO claims region rivalry sweep of Ringgold Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Woodstock Whataburger location approved by city council 1 hr ago Free Home teacher awarded technology grant 1 hr ago Have you seen this missing 16-year-old Jonesboro girl? Updated 1 hr ago Polk County woman killed in home explosion Updated 2 hrs ago Atlanta’s COVID angel earns city’s highest honor 4 hrs ago