You better watch out

You better not cry

Better not pout

I'm telling you why

Santa Biden is coming to town

Santa Biden is coming to town

-

He made a list

and checking it twice

Gonna find out why his programs don’t work

Santa Biden is coming to town

Santa Biden is coming to town

-

They don’t work when you're sleeping

They don’t work when you're awake

He knows that they don’t work

So, they have to be bad for goodness sake

O! but they just don’t work

-

Better not cry

Better not pout

I'm telling you why

Santa Biden is coming to town

Santa Biden is coming to town

Or, maybe not

-

(My apologies to Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie)

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

