On Wednesday, Oct.14, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Department of Community Supervision Immediate Response Team, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County SWAT Team, LaFayette Street Crimes Unit and Dalton Police Department Narcotic Agents served a search warrant at 313 High Point Road in Chickamauga.
As a result of the search warrant, agents located and seized 12 ounces of marijuana, three grams of heroin and 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine from the residence.
Arrested were 38-year-old Christopher Mantooth; 31-year-old Sarah Slaughter, and 57-year-old Donald Hartline.
As a result of the search warrant, a large generator bearing model number DH-04801 was located at the residence. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has run the generator information through the GCIC system, as well as made contact with local law enforcement agencies, to try to determine if this item is stolen.
“We are asking for anyone who may have had a generator stolen to contact your local law enforcement agency or directly contact the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force (706-638-5570) with proof of ownership,” Deputy Commander Caine Railey with the Drug Task Force said in a news release.