Celebrate the arrival of spring with the annual City of LaFayette Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, at the Ross Abney Complex located at 101 First St., LaFayette.
There will be approximately 12,000 eggs to hunt for the young ones at this free event. Bring your own basket.
Bring the camera to take photos of the kids with the bunny.
All attendees are asked to follow CDC Guidelines during the egg hunt by practicing social distancing, keeping hands clean and wearing a mask while around others.
Extra precautions will be taken to make sure to maintain social distancing by hosting the egg hunt in separate times and in a larger space.
Donate a prize basket
Individuals or businesses who would like to sponsor a basket for the egg hunt may deliver their donations to The Crushed Tomato on the downtown LaFayette Square and at City Hall at 207 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
Children who find the prize eggs will be awarded with a donated basket.