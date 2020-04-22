Organizers for LaFayette's annual Honeybee Festival have announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
"We have been monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and because of uncertainty — from a health and economic standpoint — we have regretfully made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honeybee Festival at this time," according to a news release from the Honeybee Festival Team. "The protection of our community and visitors is of the utmost importance to us.
"We also rely on sponsorships from local and regional businesses to remain a free event, and given the economic uncertainty, we are not going to ask them to sponsor," the news release said.
The fourth annual Honeybee Festival had been scheduled for June 13.
The cancellation affects the festival and all of its components, including the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride, BBQ Competition, Beauty Pageant, etc.
"We ask for your continued support of our local businesses," the news release stated. "They need us now more than ever and we need them."
Event organizers will issue vendor refunds and announce the dates for next year's festival, which they want to be bigger and better than ever, as soon as possible.
They are also working with the city staff to support and protect local businesses, residents and the community at large.