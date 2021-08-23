The LaFayette Woman’s Club received several state and district awards at the 125th Annual Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) Georgia State Convention.
The awards include first place and best overall district awards in Communications and Public Relations, Fundraising, Health and Wellness Community Service, Education and Libraries, and Environment. A second place citation was awarded to the Civic Engagement and Outreach Community Service Program.
"We are so honored to be recognized for our work in the LaFayette and Walker County community," LaFayette Woman’s Club President Rachel Oesch Willeford said. "Our motto is to make a difference in our community. We are honored to be recognized for what we do everyday.”
For more information about the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email her at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com