The LaFayette Woman’s Club collects and donates cards, notes, and gift bags to local law enforcement agencies. As part of Law Enforcement Appreciation, the club worked with members, individuals, churches, and businesses to collect notes and cards of appreciation from the community and food items to be delivered to the LaFayette Police and Fire Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Walker County Emergency Services.
“The LaFayette Woman’s Club has always been a supporter of law enforcement. During this difficult time in our country, we want our local law enforcement to know how much our Club and the Community appreciates their service.” LaFayette Woman’s Club board member Cecilia Westbrook said.
This year, in addition to the usual goodie bags, the club asked the community to participate by writing letters and cards of appreciation during the month of June. Those cards were collected by the club and distributed along with the goodie bags.
Every year the LaFayette Woman’s Club honors local law enforcement throughout the year. This year the club’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was even more special because of all the outpouring of support community members showed in writing letters and cards and donating goodies for our local heroes.
Participating in this year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation were Calvary Baptist Church, Woodstation Baptist Church, LaFayette-Walker County Library, Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, First Baptist Church Wee Care, Corinth Baptist Church, Waterville Baptist Church, Rock Spring Baptist church, American Legion LaFayette Post 339, LaFayette First United Methodist Church Circle Two, Second Baptist Church, and H&R Sanitation.