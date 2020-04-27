The LaFayette Woman’s Club is making a difference in the community during the pandemic.
During this time, members are volunteering to pack meals for Walker County schools. Members are planting gardens at the Marsh House and the LaFayette Recreation Center, as well as planting individual gardens at their homes.
Many members are making and donating masks to those individuals at high risk for catching the coronavirus and for essentials workers in the community. Members have an active social media presence and are keeping the public informed of events and activities happening in the community.
Many members are teaching their children and grandchildren during this period of distance and remote learning. Many members are writing letters, making phone calls and delivering food to shut-ins in the community.
The LaFayette Woman’s Club is working on a new website that will be up and running by August. The club will also be awarding perfect attendance checks to LaFayette High School seniors and have contributed to this year’s Hugh O'Brian Scholarship recipient, who will be attending the conference in the summer of 2021.
The 2020-22 new board members will be officially installed in August but are already working. The Club Appreciation Award winner, state and district awards will be announced in August this year.
For more information on the LaFayette Woman’s Club contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.