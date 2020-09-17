LaFayette Woman’s Club organizes an outreach program at a two local LaFayette nursing homes. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, LaFayette Woman’s Club members delivered 195 care packages and $105 to Pruitt Health and Pruitt Health-Shepherd Hills.
The purpose of the program is to lift the spirits of the residents during quarantine. LaFayette Woman’s Club member Renee Griffin says everyone is suffering right now. “ It is an extremely difficult time for people and especially difficult for those individuals living in nursing homes. They are missing interaction with the outside community. We want them to know that the community is still here to support them.”
The outreach program was a combined effort involving the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the local American Legion Post. LaFayette Woman’s Club and American Legion member Kristi Fowler explains, “We saw a need and wanted to meet it. We reached out to local churches and church members made monetary donations and bought items for the goodie bags.”
LaFayette Woman’s Club president Rachel Oesch Willeford says this is part of the club’s mission, “The LaFayette Woman’s Club is here to make a difference in our community. We want to partner with organizations, churches, schools, and individuals to make LaFayette the best place to live, work, and play.”
Contributing to the nursing home outreach program included the LaFayette Woman’s Club, American Legion LaFayette Post 339, Calvary Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church, Rock Springs Baptist Church, and Second Baptist Church.