On Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the LaFayette Police and Fire Station, Mayor Andy Arnold and the LaFayette Woman’s Club presented a check for $5,500 to the LaFayette Shop with a Cop program.
This is the ninth annual Reindeer Run. Sponsorships and race entries contribute to the money raised for the Shop with a Cop program and to other LaFayette Woman’s Club community projects.
In addition to the check presentation, members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club are distributing Certificates of Appreciation signed by the mayor and the LaFayette Woman’s Club president to the Reindeer Run sponsors. Sponsors will also receive a commemorative Reindeer Run ornament.
This was the first socially distanced Reindeer Run. LaFayette Woman’s Club president Rachel Oesch Willeford says the community was supportive during the pandemic.
“We had our biggest year to date in local sponsorships and despite the pandemic over 300 runners signed up to be a part of the event,” Willeford said.
Fire Service Chief and Director of Emergency Management Stacey Meeks said the Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas.
“The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas,” Meeks said. “This money is crucial to ensuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year.”
For more information on the Reindeer Run or the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.