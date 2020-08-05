A LaFayette woman was arrested Aug. 4 in connection with a Cherokee County murder investigation.
According to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force:
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader, on Aug. 4, requested the assistance of the drug task force and other investigators to locate murder suspect Katelyn N. Middlebrooks in connection with a murder investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office. She is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Agents and investigators located Middlebrooks at a residence on Cook Road in LaFayette, where she was taken into custody without incident.
Cherokee County Sheriff Office will release more detailed information in the future.
During the course of locating Middlebrooks, agents made the following arrests:
♦ Sierra Dawn Hood, 29, of 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, for trafficking in methamphetamine
♦ Nicholas Lamont Walker, 41, of 410 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, for trafficking methamphetamine
♦ Billy E. Drennon Jr., Billy Eugene, 51, of 474 Cook Road, LaFayette, for trafficking in methamphetamine
♦ Michael Chance Ellison, 26, of 1389 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, for theft by taking motor vehicle and probation violation.
The Chattooga County Sheriff's Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, LaFayette Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Trion Police Department and Summerville Police Department assisted the drug task force in the investigation.