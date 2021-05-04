The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library opened the Story Walk to the public on Saturday, May 1.
The Story Walk is at the entrance to the Nature Trail at LaFayette Recreation Center.
The Story Walk is an interactive reading experience designed for parents, children, and community members to enjoy. Each month, a different book will be featured on the Story Walk.
The city of LaFayette, LaFayette Recreation Center, LaFayette High School, the Library Board and Friends of the Library and community sponsors attended the opening.
“This is a collaborative effort to bring the love of reading to our community. It is thanks to our generous sponsors and community partners that the Story Walk is available to everyone,” said Rachel Oesch Willeford, Friends of the Library president.
Sponsorship of monthly books are still available. Contact the LaFayette Library for more details at 706-638-2992 or stop by the circulation desk at 305 South Main Street in LaFayette.
For more information about the Story Walk contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.