The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library invite the public to the Story Walk dedication on Saturday, May 1, at noon at the entrance to the Nature Trail at the LaFayette Recreation Center.
The Story Walk is an interactive reading experience designed for parents, children, and community members to enjoy. Each month, a different book will be featured on the Story Walk.
“The library is dedicated to reaching readers all over the city and the county,” Library Manager Tim York said. “This is just another way to get people reading.”
Thanks to the city of LaFayette, LaFayette Recreation Center, LaFayette High School, Friends of the Library and community sponsors, the Story Walk will be enjoyed for years to come.
“This is a collaborative effort to bring the love of reading to our community,” Friends of the Library president Rachel Oesch Willeford said. “It is thanks to our generous sponsors and community partners that the Story Walk is available to everyone.”
Sponsorship of monthly books is still available.
For more information about the Story Walk, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.