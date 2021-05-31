The 2021 Freedom Festival will be held Friday, July 2, starting at 5 p.m.
The event is free to attend and will be held at the Ross Abney Complex (old High School Football Field). Spectators are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
Activities will begin at 5 p.m., which will include games, music and vendors. The fireworks show will kick off at 10 p.m.
More details and vendor information can be found on the event page at mycityoflafayettega.org/events.
With uncertainty surrounding social distancing guidelines, restrictions on large gatherings and other COVID-19-related issues last year, the LaFayette City Council unanimously decided to cancel the 2020 Freedom Festival; however, the council voted to allow the festival’s traditional fireworks show to be held on the night of July 3, 2020, at its usual approximate time of 10 p.m., but with some restrictions in place.