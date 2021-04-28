The LaFayette Junior Council and city of LaFayette will host Hometown Music Night on Saturday, May 15, on the Square in downtown LaFayette.
Kick off will begin at 5 p.m. with various talent from LaFayette High School followed by State Route 71 at 7 p.m. The featured band "Neon Moon" will take the stage at 9 p.m.
Sponsors will help make this free event possible.
Individuals and businesses who would to be a sponsor are urged to complete the online application or contact the city at info@cityoflafayettega.org.
Sponsors will be recognized on stage, on Facebook and on the event site.
The event sponsor application is available at https://www.eventeny.com/events/sponsor/application/?a=jjbdkxzh-535&fbclid=IwAR2aXhSWvppJsYRDzrAiv0dQGfsM-o47YijmA4jROd12azB6H9PpRCThrYk. Sponsors are reminded to include their logo and website address so that the information will be displayed on the event page.