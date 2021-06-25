The 2021 LaFayette Freedom Festival will be held July 2 at the Ross Abney Complex at the old LaFayette High School Football Field at 101 First St. in LaFayette. The public is invited to this free event.
The day's events kick off at 5 p.m. with music, vendors and games.
The kid's game schedule is as follows: water target shoot out from 6:30-6:50 p.m.; water balloon toss from 7-7:20 p.m.; duck duck splash from 7:30-7:50 p.m.; and sack race from 8-8:20 p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
There will be a cornhole tournament by the DeMolay Group at 7 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. on the field. Spectators are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
This year sees a return to the traditional festival activities after last year's event was limited to just the fireworks show due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Previously the Freedom Festival was held at the LaFayette Recreation Center.
For more information or to register as a vendor, call 706-639-1590 or visit www.mycityoflafayettega.org/events.