From City of LaFayette
LaFayette will be hosting smaller, more localized events in 2021, as state restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have been slowly lifting.
The decision to cancel the city’s 2021 Honeybee Festival was an agonizing decision to make, but the planning and financing that go into such a large event was something the city could not afford to jeopardize during the pandemic.
Private sponsorships from local small businesses and corporations, as well as hundreds of hours of volunteer planning and work, are what make the Honeybee Festival possible. After such a year of economic turmoil, the festival planning team did not want to ask those businesses for assistance as they continue to recover.
Due to the massive size of the event, the decision to cancel the event had to be made in February before financial commitments were made and the vast planning effort by the festival team was undertaken. With the uncertainty of economics, health, and potential future lockdown rules at that point, it, unfortunately, seemed necessary to cancel.
The LaFayette Junior City Council and the city of LaFayette hosted a city-wide clean-up day, “Love LaFayette Clean-Up Day,” and then hosted the city’s first Drive-up Movie Night, showing the movie “Footloose” on April 17.
Going forward, the city of LaFayette is excited to begin easing into smaller, local events like the Saturday, May 15, Honeybee Bicycle Ride and the Hometown Music Night following later that night. The downtown concert will feature Neon Moon, SR71, and LaFayette High School student talent.
On Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, the LaFayette High School Cheerleading Program will be hosting the Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant at LaFayette High School. Registration for the event can be completed at www.eventeny.com/events/misshoneybeebeautypageant-1329/.
The city of LaFayette wants to bring inspiration and connectivity back to our community by hosting these smaller, local events that drive more opportunity back downtown as we begin to return to normalcy in a safe manner. Rest assured that we are planning some great local events spread throughout the year and the Honeybee team has already committed, set a date, and begun planning a return of the Honeybee we all love in 2022. Stay connected to the city of LaFayette’s Facebook page and website so you don’t miss any event going forward.