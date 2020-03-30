Following a similar ruling by Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, the LaFayette City Council issued an emergency ordinance March 27, temporarily restricting child care and personal care services. The meeting was held via conference call.
The council had voted unanimously March 23 to approve an ordinance, prohibiting on-site drinking and dining in the city's restaurants and most other food and drink establishments, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Cafeterias in nursing homes, retirement homes, long-term care facilities, assisted-living facilities or similar facilities were exempt from the ruling.
Monday's ruling allowed for those food and drink establishments to continue to operate by allowing drive-thru, curbside pick-up, carry-out or delivery options.
However, Friday's ordinance temporarily put a halt to some childcare facilities and other personal care services. Lawmakers debated the issues extensively before finally agreeing, by a final 5-0 vote, to approve the ordinance.
Council members expressed their deep concerns in not only dealing with the unknowns about the continued spread of the virus, but also what a temporary shutdown would mean to local small business owners, their employees and their families.
City Manager David Hamilton said the nearly hour-long call was spent trying to weigh a number of important factors, including the lack of testing, the delay between people getting sick and actually being diagnosed with the virus and trying to predict the growth rate and geographical expanse of COVID-19, with the local economic impact, most specifically on small business owners, many of whom rely heavily on day-to-day revenues.
"Basically it's just trying to balance the need and obvious necessity of that with the necessity of trying to protect human life," Hamilton remarked. "It's just extremely difficult. I think I'm pretty confident in saying this is the most difficult decision I've seen this mayor and council make. I think this has been the most difficult time I've had coming up with a recommendation."
Friday's ordinance temporarily closed all non-home-based childcare facilities, as defined by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, that care for more than six children under the age of 18 for pay.
The ordinance also closed all personal care services, including but not limited to beauty salons, hair braiding shops, nail salons, barber shops, cosmetology shops, spas, massage facilities and tanning salons that, by their very nature, result in noncompliance with social distancing guidelines.
Chiropractic and physical therapy services are exempt from the ordinance, which goes into effect on Monday, March 30, at 12:01 a.m. and will expire on its own terms at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 13, unless extended or reduced by further action of the City Council.
It was the passage of the U.S. government's $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday that finally allowed some council members to decide to cast a "yes" vote for the ordinance. The package includes measures designed to assist employees and small business owners during the current economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I don't think this would have passed without that, to be blunt," Hamilton said. "I'm not sure that any of them would have voted for this absent that information.
"It was that tough a decision."
Hamilton added that a brand new website, walkerbusiness.org, launched on Friday, will provide support and up-to-date information for business owners on how to secure aid and assistance during the current crisis. He added that the link would also be posted on the city's official website, mycityoflafayettega.org.
"We are really trying to look at placing ourselves in our own shoes six months from now," he said. "Is this going to be a decision that we're glad we made or are we going to regret it? To the small businesses, we're in this together. We're going to do everything we can to support you. It's going to be extremely tough times."
Council member Wayne Swanson initially voted no during the roll call vote. He was the first to vote, but after hearing the other council members speak, he changed his vote to yes, which made the vote unanimous.