Following the stance taken by other cities in the region and around the state and nation, the LaFayette City Council voted unanimously March 23 to approve an ordinance in response to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak.
A significant portion of LaFayette's ordinance focused on protocols for establishments that sell food and drink. As of 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23, on-site dining and/or drinking is prohibited in city restaurants and other food and drink establishments. The ordinance will be enforced as provided by law and is set to expire at 6 p.m. on April 23, 2020, unless extended or reduced by further action of the city council.
Heeding advised guidelines from the national government, these establishments may offer drive-thru, curbside pick-up, carry-out or delivery, and citizens are highly encouraged to use these services to support local businesses during this public health emergency.
The exception to the ordinance will be cafeterias in nursing homes, retirement homes, long-term care facilities, assisted-living facilities or similar facilities, which may continue normal operations.
Restaurants and other establishments licensed to sell wine and malt beverages for consumption on the premises may still sell these beverages, but only through drive-thru, curbside pick-up, carry-out and/or delivery options and as long as certain conditions are met. Distilled spirits will not be allowed to be sold in this manner.
Among these conditions are the following:
- Food must also be purchased in addition to wine and malt beverages.
- These drinks must be secured with caps or lids designed in a manner to prevent consumption without removal of these caps and lids, and the caps and lids may not be removed by anyone operating a motor vehicle.
- Employees providing or delivering wine and malt beverages cannot provide them to anyone under the age of 21 or to anyone who is already visibly intoxicated.
- Employees will also need to see proof of age with a government-issued document, including a photograph and a birth date, that is acceptable to the restaurant.
- Delivery persons must be at least 21 years of age and carrying a valid driver's license.
- All wine and malt beverages sold under these provisions must be sold during the restaurant's current operating hours.
The ordinance also prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. According to the ordinance, “a 'gathering' does not include normal operations at spaces where persons may be in transit or coming and going individually or in groups of less than 10 persons, including grocery stores.”
Gyms, fitness and exercise centers and other similar facilities will also be closed to the public.
Persons in the city should not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, long term care facilities or assisted living facilities, unless it is for work purposes, to provide essential assistance or to visit residents receiving eminent end-of-life care, provided such visits made without unreasonable risk to other residents.
The ordinance states that persons and businesses should also take particular care to protect the well-being of those who may be vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, such as providing delivery services, special hours or opportunities for members of vulnerable populations to shop in retail establishments exclusive of others.
The ordinance also suggests that employees should work from home when feasible and that employees and customers alike exhibit good hygiene and observe precautions advised by the president of the United States and the Centers for Disease Control.
The ordinance will be enforced by city police officers, city codes enforcement officers and Walker County Board of Health officials.
The decision comes on the heels of a similar emergency order issued by Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield earlier the same day.
The Walker County order required all restaurants, bars, private clubs and similar food and drink establishments to close their dining rooms no later than 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The order applies to all dine-in food service in the county, regardless of whether the establishment is in a city or an unincorporated area.
The cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold issued similar executive orders over the weekend to prohibit on-site consumption of food and drinks at restaurants, bars and similar establishments, while also banning social gatherings of 10 or more people, in keeping with CDC guidelines.