A LaFayette woman and her unborn child died June 22 following a single-car crash.
Brooklyn Danielle Hunter, 20, was driving north on Marble Top Road June 21 about 7:05 p.m. when she lost control of her Jeep Grand Cherokee in a curve, said Trooper Ballard with the Georgia State Patrol.
The vehicle ran off the road, striking a culvert, overturning in a ditch and coming to rest on its passenger side, he said. The wreck happened near the Lisbon Road intersection.
Investigators noted the roadway was wet from an earlier rain.
Hunter was transported to the Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga where she later died of her injuries.
Her unborn child, to have been named Elijah Daniel, also died, according to her obituary.
Hunter graduated in the LaFayette High School Class of 2019 and had been an employee of Roper Corp. in LaFayette for the past three years, her obituary stated.
Her fiancé, Brandon Yancey, 19, has been recovering from injuries he suffered in a March 26 car wreck that killed one of his best friends, 19-year-old Ryan Yoder, and Yancey's 15-year-old brother, Jay, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Yancey.
Yancey and his brother Andy were seriously injured in the crash, with Brandon Yancey being flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for care, the page stated.