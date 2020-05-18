A 79-year-old man from LaFayette died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 53 in Calhoun in front of the KFC and Ruby Tuesday on Saturday afternoon, May 16.
According to the Calhoun Police Department report from the crash, Sidney N. Kinsey, 79, of 2840 Lower Mill Creek Road in LaFayette, was driving a white Ford Ranger when he pulled out from the KFC into the path of a red Jeep Renegade driven by James W. Freeman, 25, of Adairsville.
The Renegade struck the Ranger in the front driver's side of the vehicle. Both drivers were taken by EMS to AdventHealth Gordon, but Kinsey was then taken by Life Force to Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Police Chief Tony Pyle confirmed Monday, May 18, that Kinsey died from his injuries.