The LaFayette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is sponsoring a holiday window decorating competition.
Planned as an activity to liven up downtown and to spotlight on local businesses, the competition will be judged by local honorary judges from the civic community. The winner will receive $100 in prize money.
The winner will be announced Dec. 4 at the city's annual Christmas Parade, which will be from 6-8 p.m.; the parade theme is "Peace on Earth."
Business owners whose businesses are in the DDA district and would like to participate are asked to email ddalafayettega@gmail.com and include the business name, address of decorated storefront, and contact name and number.