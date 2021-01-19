LaFayette High School has established a new scholarship. The award will be in memory of Jenny Vowell, who was a counselor at LHS before her death in December.
She impacted the lives of many LaFayette High School students during her time here. Vowell always showed students joy, compassion, and positivity when working with them to help them. For that reason, the new scholarship will be called the “Sunshine Scholarship” in her memory. The application will ask students to explain how they intend to make the world a bit brighter with their impact and their plans for the future.
Maggie Stultz, principal at LHS, explains that “Jenny was the sunshine in our rain and will truly be missed by us all. Our hearts are saddened by her loss, but our hearts are full because she truly took the time to get to KNOW you as a person…and YOU were always her WHY.”
Staff and students alike will miss her and the brightness that she always added to the room. We are so excited to provide our students with this opportunity to make her legacy live on. Mrs. Gregory, fellow school counselor, says that Mrs. Vowell “wanted all students to know how to navigate life with success, and she would be so honored to know that a scholarship is being given in her name to help make that happen. God’s light shone through Jenny, and her influence will continue.” This award can help students navigate their life and reminds everyone the importance of striving to make everyone’s day just a bit brighter.