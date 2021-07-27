LaFayette High School is excited to introduce the new voice of #RamblerNation, Skeet Gribble, who takes over as the voice of the Ramblers after John Webb’s 28 years of dedicated service the community of LaFayette.
"Skeet Gribble and his spotter crew have all been long-standing supporters of #RamblerNation athletics at LHS, as well as long-time supporters of the recreational programs within our city of LaFayette," said LaFayette High School (LHS) Principal Maggie Stultz. "I am personally looking forward to Skeet's debut this fall as the new voice of Rambler Nation that you will hear from the press box at our home games at Jack King Stadium.”
Gribble has lived his entire life in Walker County except for the five years when he lived away while serving in the U.S. Army. He proudly served a total of 24 years in the military, including active duty and the Army National Guard.
Gribble worked for 20 years with the Department of Corrections and now serves as the safety and environmental coordinator. He also has served with the Walker County Volunteer Fire and Rescue for 41 years. He currently is the assistant chief for the Volunteer Services/Explorer Program.
Gribble has been involved with coaching little league and recreational sports since he was 16. He has been announcing football for the LaFayette Recreation Department, Northwest Georgia Youth Football League (NGYFL), LaFayette Middle School, as well as junior varsity and ninth grade at LaFayette High School for the past nine years.
He said, “I love spending time with my family, spending time at our lake house, traveling this beautiful world and watching our Ramblers play football on Friday Nights!”
He is also a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
“I am looking forward to Mr. Skeet Gribble and his crew bringing their excitement and love for Rambler Football to Jack King Stadium," said Ronnie Massey, LHS athletic director.