A group of five people broke into in a LaFayette dealership Monday, March 8, and stole eight vehicles.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
Between 12:50 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 8, a Chrysler vehicle with five individuals entered the Jenkins Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership parking lot. All individuals went to the rear of the service department where they broke into the dealership by prying open a rear door.
Once inside the building, the thieves got the keys to eight vehicles parked on the car lot. Evidence reveals that all eight vehicles left the dealership going north on U.S. Highway 27. The suspects returned multiple times to the dealership in order to remove the vehicles.
These vehicles were stolen:
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, red in color
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, silver in color
- 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, white in color
- 2020 Dodge Challenger, green in color
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, green in color
- 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport, silver in color
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, green in color
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, purple in color
About 5:15 p.m. March 8 Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) reported the recovery of three vehicles in a lot on Wilcox Boulevard.
Two more vehicles had been recovered in the area of 600 block of Bella Vista Drive, Chattanooga, as of an update March 8 at 9:40 p.m. CPD and Walker County detectives worked through the evening following leads.
Corey M. Fletcher Jr., 22, of Chattanooga was found driving one of the stolen vehicles, arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a felony charge.
The five recovered vehicles were being hauled to LaFayette for processing. Three vehicles remained unaccounted for at that time.
A $2,500 reward is being offered by Jenkins Chrysler Jeep Dodge and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicles and the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties.
Any information should be directed to Detective Sgt. Walt Hensley 706-639-0839 or whensley@walkerso.com.